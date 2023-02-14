Microsoft has stated that Xbox Game Pass offers greater choice and opportunity to gamers and developers. These declarations come in response to the news that reported the data sent by the same company to the CMA, where it confirms that the service to a certain extent cannibalize sales traditional games.

For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, let’s make a brief summary. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the UK’s antitrust body, has reported that Microsoft has admitted the cannibalization of sales caused by Game Pass, its subscription service, among the documents sent regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

A detail that naturally did not go unnoticed and was reported by all videogame magazines, in particular because it clashes with the past statements of Phil Spencer, who in 2018 had stated that the service instead stimulated traditional sales.

For this reason, Microsoft has decided to send an official response to the editorial staff of Kotaku, which we have reported below. The press release does not in itself deny the fact that the Game Pass cannibalizes sales, but which nevertheless offers more choice and opportunities to both players and developers, guaranteeing the latter an alternative way to monetize their games.

“Xbox Game Pass gives gamers and developers more choice and opportunities in how they discover, enjoy and publish games,” the release reads. “For gamers, this means offering another option for them to discover games and play with friends at a great price. For developers, this means creating another option for how they can monetize their games.”

“Our goal is to help game creators of all sizes maximize the total financial value they receive through Game Pass. Every game is unique, so we work closely with creators to create a personalized program that reflects what they need. need to ensure they receive financial compensation for their participation in the service and allow room for creativity and innovation. As a result, the number of developers interested in working with Game Pass continues to grow.”