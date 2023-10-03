Microsoft’s official announcement on the new games arriving in the catalog has arrived Xbox Game Pass for the month of October 2023at least as far as the first part of the month and excluding the two titles that are already available today and announced in the previous installment.
It’s all about four games, but all really very interesting and at least two really high profile. So let’s see what it is:
Highlight of this send is definitely Forza Motorsportthe new chapter of the famous driving simulation series that arrives after a 6-year hiatus, with a totally renewed ForzaTech Engine built to run exclusively on next gen hardware.
A truly high caliber send
The other great title is Like A Dragon: Ishin! Which was announced as arriving within Xbox Game Pass practically by surprise, during the Tokyo Game Show 2023. It is the remake of the spin-off of the series of the same name set in feudal Japan, whose release directly in the Game Pass catalog It’s a really welcome new thing.
In addition to this, we then find the excellent Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which finally arrives on consoles after its launch on PC, and the interesting From Space. We also remind you that Gotham Knights and The Lamplighters League were also made available today, which are technically the first games of October for the subscription service.
