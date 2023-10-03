Microsoft’s official announcement on the new games arriving in the catalog has arrived Xbox Game Pass for the month of October 2023at least as far as the first part of the month and excluding the two titles that are already available today and announced in the previous installment.

It’s all about four games, but all really very interesting and at least two really high profile. So let’s see what it is:

Highlight of this send is definitely Forza Motorsportthe new chapter of the famous driving simulation series that arrives after a 6-year hiatus, with a totally renewed ForzaTech Engine built to run exclusively on next gen hardware.