Xbox Game Pass now displays a message for games that are about to be removed

Microsoft has released a update for Xbox which makes it clear whether a game that is being played will be leaving Game Pass soon.

As reported by Pure Xbox, players will now be presented with a pop-up message when they launch a game that will leave the subscription service soon. “This game will leave Game Pass after November 15th,” reads the current message for games leaving the service this month.

“This game will no longer be part of the Game Pass library,” the message continues. “Add it to your wish list to see if it will return or be on sale. Or buy it now with a discount of up to 20% to continue playing”.