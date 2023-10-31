Basically confirming the leak from a few hours ago, Microsoft has officially announced the lineup of games coming soon in the catalogue Xbox Game Pass for the first half of November 2023.
These are the same titles that had been announced by the leaker in recent hours, namely the following:
- Wartales (Console, PC and Cloud) – October 31st
- Thirsty Suitors (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 2
- Football Manager 2024 (Cloud, Console and PC) – 6 November
- Like a Dragon Gaiden : The Man Who Erased His Name (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 9
- Dungeons 4 (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 9
- Wild Hearts (EA Play – Cloud, Console and PC) – November 9
- Spirittea (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 13th
- Coral Island (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – November 14
Wild Hearts is the surprise of the month
The surprises are therefore represented by Wartales and above all Wild Heartswhich were not previously known in Game Pass’s November 2023 lineup and are very welcome additions.
Among the most important games we find Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, available on day one in the Game Pass catalogue, but an important addition is also Wild Hearts, the particular Monster Hunter-style action RPG developed by Tecmo Koei, Omega Force and EA.
#Xbox #Game #Pass #November #console #games #month #announced