We are still waiting for the announcement on the end of October term of Xbox Game Passtherefore it is still early for the definitive lists, but in the meantime we can report that they are already there 6 games confirmed arriving for the month of November 2023.

We are only talking about the games that are already known to be released next month, therefore they represent only a part of those that will arrive overall in the November shipments, but in the meantime there is already an interesting overview to be given. In this case, these are the following titles:

Plate Up! – November 2nd

Thirsty Suitors – November 2

Football Manager 2024 – 6 November

Dungeons 4 – November 9

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – November 9

Persona 5 Tactica – November 17

While waiting for the official announcements from Microsoft, which will further enrich the orders scheduled for next month, we already have a nice group of titles already known for Game Pass in November, including some of great interest.