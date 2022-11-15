Xbox Game Pass will see the arrival of several new ones games in second half of the month of November 2022: These include Dune: Spice Wars, Gungrave GORE and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, among others.

Xbox Game Pass, mid-November 2022 games

Dune: Spice Wars – PC November 17th

Ghostlore – PC November 17th

Lapin – Cloud, Console and PC, November 17th

Norco – Cloud and Console, November 17th

Gungrave GORE – Cloud, Console & PC November 22nd

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Cloud and Console, November 29

Soccer Story – Cloud, Console and PC, November 29th

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – PC, November 30th

Xbox Game Pass, the games of the second half of November 2022

Dune: Spice Wars is a 4X real-time strategy set in the Dune universe. In the game we will have to lead a faction and fight for control of the planet of Arrakis.

“The spice is the most precious resource in the universe: it extends life, expands consciousness and makes interstellar travel possible. It is found only on Arrakis and the most influential forces in the universe seek it”, reads the synopsis. “Play as one of the factions such as House Atreides, House Harkonnen, House Corrino, the Smugglers and the native Fremen and compete for power over Dune and the spice.”

“Study the landscape and look for signs of sandworms. You risk losing your troops and harvesters to giant sandworms that will burst out of the dunes and gobble them up mercilessly. Annihilate your opponents in combat, defeat them politically and undermine them with your spy network.”

Ghostlore it is instead an action RPG in which we will find ourselves facing hordes of monsters inspired by Southeast Asian folklore: a title inspired by classics such as Diablo 2 and Titan Quest, equipped with an advanced customization system, procedural maps and very accurate 2D isometric graphics .

With regard to Rabbitit’s a two-dimensional action platform in which we control a rabbit grappling with paths full of obstacles to overcome at speed, trying each time to reach the end of the scenario.

Finally, Norco is a narrative point-and-click adventure that projects us into the suburbs of an alternative South Louisiana: our brother Blake has disappeared and we will have the task of finding him by gradually collecting clues and information.





Gungrave GORE, the protagonist makes his way through bullets and explosions

So we come to Gungrave GORE, the new Prime Matter action shooter with the character design signed by Ikumi Nakamura. “Want to go back to 2004 for a blast of old-school action?” reads the synopsis. “Grave OD is here for you, to turn adventure into a trip down memory lane.”

Insurgency: Sandstorm is the war shooter from New World Interactive, which will see us fight “in territories torn apart by modern conflict, through intense multiplayer modes both co-op and competitive. (…) Death waits for no one. Make good use of the ammunition, and use strategy and teamwork to battle your way to glory. Coordinate your unit’s fire in frenzied assaults.”

Soccer Story is a sort of post-apocalyptic pixel art adventure based on the ball: a sport that has been banned since time immemorial, which we will have the task of reviving while facing increasingly powerful enemies in daring one-on-one matches.

Finally, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new cooperative-based shooter by Fatshark, the authors of Vermintide 2, also in this case set in the universe created by Games Workshop but in its disturbing futuristic scenario.

“Recapture the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty enemies in this brutal and intense action shooter,” reads the synopsis. “Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new co-op experience from the award-winning creators of the Vermintide series.”