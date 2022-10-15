We are still in the middle of an October 2022 that is proving decidedly rich for Xbox Game Pass and waiting for the announcement on the games coming in the second half of the month, but we can already take stock of November 2022 and his 6 confirmed games coming to the catalog for next month.

In reality it would have been 7 games, but Humankind has been postponed to a date to be specified, so it will not arrive on November 4th as was expected. In any case, these are the games that remain set for November 2022 on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass:

The Legend Of Tianding – November 1st

Ghost Song – November 3rd

Football Manager 2023 – November 8th

Pentiment – November 15th

Gungrave GORE – November 22nd

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – November 30th

Obviously this is a partial list, given that the monthly releases are defined more precisely only with the official announcements from Microsoft (and not only, considering that several titles also emerge rather surprisingly in the catalog), but we can already start from these to get an idea of ​​the arrivals in November.

Among the games listed, Pentiment – or the new investigative adventure with RPG elements in a medieval setting of Obsidian, which we also talked about in a recent dedicated trial – and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which marks the return of the famous franchise with a cooperative shooter in the style of Vermintide.

However, the others are certainly not to be underestimated either, among which Football Manager 2023 could be an introduction of capital importance, if you have the right inclination. As for the official announcements from Microsoftnext Tuesday, October 18 is probably scheduled for the second wave of this month, which will also include A Plague Tale: Requiem, while the presentation of the first November games will probably arrive at the beginning of the month, perhaps as early as November 1.