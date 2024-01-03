According to a series of reports that have emerged online, Baldur's Gate I and Baldur's Gate II are coming via Game Pass. As you can see below, various players have received notifications indicating the availability of the two classic video games on the subscription service.

In reality, however, users report that while receiving this notification it is not actually possible to download the two games. Even browsing the Xbox Store, the product is not listed as available on Game Pass.

There are therefore two possibilities. First of all, it is possible that it is simply a mistake: Microsoft may have sent these notifications but in reality the two chapters of Baldur's Gate are not coming to Xbox Game Pass.