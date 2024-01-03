According to a series of reports that have emerged online, Baldur's Gate I and Baldur's Gate II are coming via Game Pass. As you can see below, various players have received notifications indicating the availability of the two classic video games on the subscription service.
In reality, however, users report that while receiving this notification it is not actually possible to download the two games. Even browsing the Xbox Store, the product is not listed as available on Game Pass.
There are therefore two possibilities. First of all, it is possible that it is simply a mistake: Microsoft may have sent these notifications but in reality the two chapters of Baldur's Gate are not coming to Xbox Game Pass.
A mistake would be strange: are Baldur's Gate I and II coming soon?
The truth, however, is that a notification of this type is hardly wrong. The error it's probably related to shipping. It is believable that Xbox wanted to report the availability of games later but some kind of problem with the notification system caused this “leak”.
However, it should be noted that a notification had already emerged in August signaling the arrival of the two games on Game Pass.
For now, however, we have no confirmation and can only assume. We just have to wait. The only certainty is that Baldur's Gate III will not arrive on Game Pass.
#Xbox #Game #Pass #notifications #arrival #Baldur39s #Gate #time
Leave a Reply