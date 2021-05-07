Xbox Game Pass It is a service that, since its launch, looked quite promising and attractive to gamers. In recent months, it has become very popular with consumers in the console Microsft, and it is even striking for users of Sony Y Nintendo.

However, despite the big rise in the number of subscribers, Game pass might not be profitable yet for Microsoft. The expenses that the service generates for the North American company are greater than the income it receives.

This according to the specialized journalist, Tom warren, who on social networks responded to a user who questioned him on the subject. He assured that the service Xbox it still does not generate money and a proof of this is that it has not reported it to its investors.

‘If Game Pass were a profitable service for Microsoft, it would have declared those earnings and income to investors. It is not, as it is in growth mode, so it costs more in terms of investment, to buy games, than the profits you get from subscriptions‘, public Warren.

Xbox Game Pass has a good growth rate

Despite the report of Tom warren, service Microsoft it is not in danger nor is it close to disappearing. On the contrary, development plans go according to expectations in its growth strategy.

The fact that Xbox Game Pass it is not generating economic income, it does not mean that it is not a success. Own Warren states that this is due to the platform’s own business model.

Microsoft It is carrying out an aggressive strategy in which it does not worry about not recovering profits with subscriptions, since its main objective is to continue captivating players and position its brand. In that he has definitely been successful.

