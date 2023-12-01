At the moment Microsoft does not have no plan to bring Xbox Game Pass on PlayStation and Nintendo consolesat least according to what Phil Spencer declared in an interview with Jez Corden of Windows Central.

This comment comes after the words of Xbox CFO, Tim Stuart, who stated that one of the company’s goals is to bring the subscription service to any device capable of running gameswhich many users have interpreted as the desire to also reach PlayStation and Nintendo players.

In this regard, Spencer wanted to clarify that at the moment there is no initiative to bring Xbox Game Pass to competitor consoles. Rather, his current goal is to continue leading innovation and value for all owners of an Xbox console not only through this service, but also through investments made in the cloud and in the ID@Xbox project.

“I’ll start by saying that we have no plans to bring Game Pass to PlayStation or Nintendo. It’s not in our plans. The thing I want to focus on is how to continue to innovate for the people who have chosen our hardware platform. And how can we continue to make them feel good about their investment in what we’ve created. ”

“Obviously I have my point of view on the hardware. But I think our teams have done a great job with the Xbox Series , cross play, cross save and ID@Xbox, all these things, I want us to continue to innovateso that people who use our console feel that we are making investments in the console that match the commitment they are making to us.”