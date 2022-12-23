The catalog of PC and Xbox Game Pass will not welcome new games into the second half of December 2022. The confirmation comes from Megan Spurr, aka “Melissa McGamepass”, Community Social Marketing of the Microsoft service, who explained that there will be no further new entries for the service for the rest of the year, giving subscribers an appointment for 2023.

“Unfortunately, there are no more Game Pass game announcements this year. We’ll be back with more in January,” Spurr wrote on Discord, as reported by the ever-watchful Idle Sloth on Twitter.

Considering that today is December 23 and there has not yet been the classic announcement on the official Xbox website, we suspected it a bit, but now a practically official confirmation has arrived. However, it is still a pity and some important additions to celebrate Christmas would have been more than appreciated by subscribers to end the year on a high note.

In fact, 2022 for PC and Xbox Game Pass was a decidedly positive year even without great exclusive appeals from Xbox Studios, without detracting from Pentiment. For example, only in the last few months have we seen the entry into the catalog of Scorn, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Persona 5 Royal, Return to Monkey Island and High on Life. The latter even became the biggest service launch of 2022 for a third-party game.

All that remains is to wait for the new year to discover the next games arriving on PC and Xbox Game Pass, in the meantime we can take the opportunity to recover the backlog.