Even this year between 21 and 24 September we will have the usual appointment with the Tokyo Game Show and among the big companies in the gaming world Microsoft seems to be particularly charged and ready for the event. In fact, it seems that the large American multinational has numerous projects in store for its own Xbox Game Pass and that many games are ready to show themselves in the Japanese capital during the long-awaited event.

Jerret Westmarketing manager at Microsoft, gives us some information regarding the aforementioned titles, pointing out how they are all part of a large collection of video games almost entirely developed by creators located in Japan or in any case in Asia, emphasizing how important their teams in the continent are for the agency.

The focus on Microsoft’s Asian department is obviously no coincidence, just last month the company took over Mena Sato Kato as director of the partnership with Japan by stealing among other things a large component of the rival team; from 1999 to 2021 she was in fact a manager on behalf of sony taking care also, for seven years, of the development of many first-party titles in Japan. What can I say, Microsoft seems to be ready to face the Tokyo Game Show to the best of its ability and we can’t wait to find out what’s new Xboxes is ready to offer us.