Microsoft is well aware that it has an ace up its sleeve that is envied by the entire gaming world: the catalog offered by Game Passwhich allows you to play an extraordinary amount of titles for a few euros a month, is one of the strong points of Xbox.

It is therefore not surprising that Microsoft focuses a lot on expanding the popularity (already skyrocketing) of this service as much as possible: to bring new users closer, it has well thought of reintroduce a promotion which has been very successful in the past.

The Ultimate version and the PC version of the Xbox Game Pass are available, for the first month, paying just one euro. If you want to test this innovative gaming system, now is the perfect time.

Obviously, at the end of this month, in case of renewal, the the standard prices: we are talking about 16 euros and 99 cents for the Ultimate version and 9 euros and 99 cents for the PC version.

On Xbox Game Pass you can play a myriad of titleseven just released: among these we certainly remember Sea of ​​Thieves, the Halo series and, soon, the highly anticipated Starfield.

Furthermore, with Xbox Game Pass, you can take advantage of the entire catalog EA PLAY and to make matters worse, new games are continually being added. For more information you can visit the Microsoft official site.