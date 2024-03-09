Microsoft announced somewhat surprisingly that too NBA 2K24 is coming soon to the catalogue Xbox Game Pass this month, and will be available very soon as the launch within the service is scheduled forMarch 11thi.e. Monday of next week.
Strangely, the game had not been mentioned previously and is not included in the official announcement about the first batch of games arriving in the Game Pass catalogue, so the agreement was reached more recently, or was defined in these days in terms of launch timing.
This is a very important addition, considering the importance covered by the basketball simulation in question, and it also belongs to a publisher like Take Two which, notoriously, is not particularly inclined to include its titles on subscription services, so its release has a certain importance.
A major addition to Game Pass in March
It arrives on Game Pass also rather Soonconsidering that it was released on the market practically six months ago: this also represents a sort of unicum for Take Two, which usually allows a significantly greater amount of time to pass between the launch on the market and the inclusion of its titles in subscription services.
The game has sold over 7 million copies, therefore a good quantity but apparently below the publisher's expectations, who perhaps also for this reason may have decided to give further impetus to the title with the arrival on Game Pass, which should guarantee a notable supply of players.
Given the presence of microtransactions, the quantity of active users is crucial for the game's finances. In any case, NBA 2K24 will arrive within the Game Pass starting from March 11, 2024, you can learn more about it in our dedicated review.
#Xbox #Game #Pass #NBA #2K24 #coming #March #surprise #announcement
Leave a Reply