Microsoft announced somewhat surprisingly that too NBA 2K24 is coming soon to the catalogue Xbox Game Pass this month, and will be available very soon as the launch within the service is scheduled forMarch 11thi.e. Monday of next week.

Strangely, the game had not been mentioned previously and is not included in the official announcement about the first batch of games arriving in the Game Pass catalogue, so the agreement was reached more recently, or was defined in these days in terms of launch timing.

This is a very important addition, considering the importance covered by the basketball simulation in question, and it also belongs to a publisher like Take Two which, notoriously, is not particularly inclined to include its titles on subscription services, so its release has a certain importance.