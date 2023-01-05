Waiting to discover the line-up of PC and Xbox Game Pass for the first half of January 2023, a “new” game is surprisingly available for subscribers from today. It’s about Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition.

As you may remember, the souls-like had already been made available with the Microsoft service and had left the catalog at the end of November 2022. After just over a month of “pause” Mortal Shell is now back in better shape than ever: the version available now is the Enhanced Edition which includes support for 60 fps, 4K resolution and ultra quality textures. If you want to know more about the game, we suggest you read our Mortal Shell review.

In short, a small surprise, waiting to know the complete list of the first games arriving on PC and Xbox Game Pass during the month of January 2023, with the announcement that should take place in the next few days.

Meanwhile Microsoft has already announced that 5 games will leave the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog on January 15, 2023, including Nobody Saves the World and Pupperazzi.