Xbox Game Pass will see the arrival of new ones games starting in the middle April 2023: the official announcement of Microsoft sees the presence of the awaited Redfall, but also a series of other titles of great interest that subscribers to the service will be able to download at no additional cost.

Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console & PC) – April 18th

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Console & PC) – April 20

Medieval Dynasty (Xbox One) – April 20th

Homestead Arcana (Cloud, PC & Xbox Series X|S) – April 21st

Cassette Beasts (PC) – April 26th

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition (Cloud, Console & PC) – April 27

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Console & PC) – April 27th

Redfall (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 2

The highlight is obviously the aforementioned Redfall: while lacking the 60 fps mode on Xbox Series X|S, the vampire-based shooter developed by Arkane Studios should be able to offer a solid and fun experience, all the more so for PC users equipped with a medium / high-end configuration.

Then we have the remarkable The Last Case of Benedict Fox, a terribly fascinating metroidvania starring an investigator linked to a demon that allows him to move between dimensions and thus discover the right clues to solve even the most difficult cases.

Fighting fans at dating will rub their hands for BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Editiona special edition of the Arc System Works title, known for the quality of the combat mechanics, the varied roster and a precise and fun multiplayer sector.

After that, as you know, Minecraft Legends is available today, a spin-off of the Mojang blockbuster that tries to extend the boundaries of that universe with a strategic experience.