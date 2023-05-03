Microsoft decided to introduce a program Referrals for users of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Of PC Game Passwho will be able to give a maximum of five friends a free fourteen-day trial of the service.

The free trial period will guarantee users all the benefits of subscribing to Game Passincluding all new titles from Xbox Game Studios from Day Oneregistration for EA Play and major games pc or Mobile developed by Riot Games as Valorants, League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics And Legends of Runeterra.

The Game Pass at the same time it offers the possibility to enjoy a very wide range of very high quality titles developed by the best developers in the world, such as Forza Horizon 5, Sea of ​​Thieves and many others. Plus, there’s a constant turnover, meaning you always have something new to try. Starting today it will therefore be possible to share the Game Passallowing him to use the service free of charge, which today welcomed the long-awaited Redfalla vampire-themed first-person shooter developed by Arkane Studiosproponent of titles such as Dishonored, Prey And Deathloopswhich strongly divided critics.