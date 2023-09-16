As we reported yesterday, Microsoft’s Xbox Senior Marketing Director Craig McNary briefly reported via his LinkedIn profile that Xbox Game Pass had reached 30 million subscribers. This was completely new information that was quickly removed as soon as the world became aware of the detail. Microsoft has though denied the veracity of the information to the microphones of Windowscentral.com that the only official figure is 25 million.

Recall that Microsoft had confirmed the arrival at 25 million in January 2022 and had it then repeated in November 2022, when he also pointed out – during discussions with the English CMA for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard – that the target for that year was 35 million. After a further year, therefore, according to Microsoft the last milestone reached is still 25 million.