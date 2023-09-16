As we reported yesterday, Microsoft’s Xbox Senior Marketing Director Craig McNary briefly reported via his LinkedIn profile that Xbox Game Pass had reached 30 million subscribers. This was completely new information that was quickly removed as soon as the world became aware of the detail. Microsoft has though denied the veracity of the information to the microphones of Windowscentral.com that the only official figure is 25 million.
Recall that Microsoft had confirmed the arrival at 25 million in January 2022 and had it then repeated in November 2022, when he also pointed out – during discussions with the English CMA for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard – that the target for that year was 35 million. After a further year, therefore, according to Microsoft the last milestone reached is still 25 million.
Xbox Game Pass: who is right between Microsoft and Microsoft?
As mentioned, the Director of Microsoft he had reported the 30 million via his LinkedIn profile and then removed them. At this point the question is whether this was a complete mistake. We’re talking about an important figure who worked on the launch and growth of Xbox Game Pass and who still works for Microsoft: it’s hard to believe that he doesn’t have updated information.
Perhaps, quite simply, Xbox Game Pass has not yet technically exceeded 30 million and the company is waiting to be able to communicate this figure officially: McNary may simply have exaggerated the numbers to give more strength to his CV.
Whatever the truth, the official statement is still the same: the latest milestone reached by Xbox Game Pass is 25 million subscribers.
