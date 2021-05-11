It comes as no surprise to anyone that the Xbox video game subscription service is a true success, with millions of subscribers experiencing new ways to play every day. The result of a survey has recently come out, which highlights that Xbox Game Pass members are more likely to play with friends and family than non-subscribers, powerfully drawing attention to the level of connectivity that games have.
Through a statement from XboxWire, a large number of statistics were presented on the use of Xbox Game Pass in Europe, yielding interesting results. The one that attracted the most attention, especially for Xbox, was the way the Xbox Game Pass service connects people through online play, where the percentages are truly striking.
Xbox Game Pass members are more likely to play with friends and family
The study contemplated a sample of 14,000 players in Europe, whose Xbox Game Pass members are 19% more likely to play with family and 18% with friends online. Together, they are 17% more likely to play multiplayer online games overall. Following the above, Ryan Cameron, Xbox Director EMEA, commented as follows (translated): “We believe that games have a unique power to bring people together, and it is amazing to see how Xbox Game Pass plays a valuable role for so many people in Europe who use games as a way to connect with friends and family on a regular basis.”
In addition to the above, Microsoft comments that 59% of these surveyed members signed up for Xbox Game Pass for «access a lot of different content », 55% noted that one of the reasons for this was «ease of configuration ». Furthermore, 55% liked the «immediate access to new content as it is published ”.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month Big Sale
The study also comments on interesting data regarding the multimedia relationship specifically of the Spanish market, where it can be seen that entertainment subscriptions are a key pillar in everyday life, with the 97% of players in Spain with access to an entertainment subscription. This undoubtedly gives us a very particular scheme about them, which dominate the market and grow more and more every day. Regarding Gaming, 58% of Spanish players play through a subscription service at least once a week, a percentage that increases to 83% for Xbox Game Pass members.
In this way, the power and scope that the service has had over time is demonstrated, consolidating itself as a solid and essential pillar within Xbox. Without question, Xbox Game Pass will continue to grow to offer even more benefits to its subscribers, with new and upcoming titles from Microsoft, Bethesda and EA on the same launch day.
