In addition to the ones announced just yesterday, there seem to be more games coming to the catalog of Game Pass for July, of which two titles that would have been revealed from a well-known leaker considered quite reliable when it comes to matters relating to Microsoft’s subscription service: it would be about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Dave the Diver.

As for the first, its possible arrival on Game Pass had already been anticipated in recent days by rather reliable sources such as Tom Henderson, who had reported the upcoming arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in the catalog, continuing the wave of Activision Blizzard titles arriving in Microsoft’s subscription service.

The other is instead a surprise that emerged in the last few hours: it was revealed by Exstas1s, a source considered quite reliable regarding matters relating to Game Pass, who in this case would have revealed the next launch of Dave the Diver in the catalog.