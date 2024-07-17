In addition to the ones announced just yesterday, there seem to be more games coming to the catalog of Game Pass for July, of which two titles that would have been revealed from a well-known leaker considered quite reliable when it comes to matters relating to Microsoft’s subscription service: it would be about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Dave the Diver.
As for the first, its possible arrival on Game Pass had already been anticipated in recent days by rather reliable sources such as Tom Henderson, who had reported the upcoming arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in the catalog, continuing the wave of Activision Blizzard titles arriving in Microsoft’s subscription service.
The other is instead a surprise that emerged in the last few hours: it was revealed by Exstas1s, a source considered quite reliable regarding matters relating to Game Pass, who in this case would have revealed the next launch of Dave the Diver in the catalog.
The second term of July is enriched
The information came during a recent video posted on the character’s YouTube channel, which came as a real surprise considering that Dave the Diver isn’t yet available on Xbox.
It would therefore be a question of a day one launch on Game Pass, similar to what the same title did on PlayStation, given its release directly within the PS Plus catalog.
Both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Dave the Diver are expected for the next week on Game Pass, thus officially belonging to the second wave of July 2024 titles for the service, alongside those announced yesterday, namely Dungeons Of Hinterberg, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.
