With Microsoft not updating the public on the for some time now quantity of subscribers to Xbox Game Passwe rely on the estimates of the analyst James McWirther of the Omdia group to have a possible idea on the performance of the service: users would have exceeded 33 million at the end of 2023, according to the analyst in question.

To be precise, according to McWirther the total subscriber share at the end of 2023 would be approximately 33.3 million users, representing a 13% growthduring the year just ended, compared to what was achieved in 2022.

While it's always about growth, the rate would be lower compared to what was recorded during 2022, which had reached 15%, also demonstrating a certain slowdown in this case, which is reflected in a general trend regarding subscription services.