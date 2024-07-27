According to NateDrake, a leaker and ResetEra user who has demonstrated in the past that he can be considered at least partially reliable, having made some correct predictions, there would also be Mafia: Definitive Edition coming soon on Xbox Game Pass in the month of August 2024.

This would therefore be another major title to arrive in the catalog of Microsoft’s subscription service, pending confirmation from Microsoft, considering that the official announcement of the upcoming games should not be far away.

There are no further details on this, but according to what the leaker in question reported, Mafia: Definitive Edition should be part of the August games of Game Pass, it is still unclear whether this will be part of the first or second batch of the month, according to the classic sequence adopted by Microsoft for the addition of titles to the service.