Xbox Game Pass continues its path and also for May 2023 we can expect several interesting news, with 6 games already confirmed to arrive for next month in the service catalog, but which represent only a fraction of those that will be added in the coming weeks.

It is clearly one partial listbecause most of the games of the month will then be revealed with the official announcements of Microsoft on the various sends in the catalog, but in the meantime we can already have an idea of ​​some of the upcoming arrivals that have been confirmed for some time, let’s see what they are about:

Redfall – May 2

Ravenlok – May 4th

Escape: Melodies Of Steel 2 – May 11th

Amnesia: The Bunker – May 23rd

Railway Empire 2 – May 25th

Farworld Pioneers – May 30th

The first two, as we have seen, will probably be included in the next game announcement of late April and early May 2023 which should arrive this week, perhaps as early as tomorrow, April 18, 2023.

Redfall is clearly the most important title for the coming month, but there are also other games of interest in May, such as Amnesia: The Bunker. We must also remember that these are only a small part of the expected titles, i.e. those whose release had already been announced in recent months, so we await the official announcements from Microsoft.