While we are still awaiting Microsoft’s official announcement on upcoming games at May 2022 within the catalog of Xbox Game Passmeanwhile they rise to 7 games confirmed on day one during the month that has just begun, to which all the others will then have to be added.

Here are the seven games scheduled to arrive on day one in the Xbox Game Pass catalog in May 2022, for now:

Loot River – May 3rd

Citizen Sleeper – May 5th

Trek to Yomi – May 5th

Eiyuden Cronicle: Rising – May 10th

Hardspace Shipbreaker – May 24th

Sniper Elite 5 – May 26

Pac-Man Museum + – May 27

We had already seen several weeks ago that the games arriving on day one in the Xbox Game Pass catalog in May 2022 were already five, but two more must be added to the total to reach 7 titles.

We remind you that we are only talking about the games planned to be released on day one within the subscription service, therefore with an exit already scheduled in the month of May and this is not the total catalog of games planned, which will obviously be wider.

L’official announcement on games coming in the first half of May 2022 for Xbox Game Pass subscribers is scheduled for next week, probably on Tuesday May 3rd. Meanwhile, among the unforeseen additions, FIFA 22 and NBA 2K22 have also been included in recent days.