We are still awaiting communications on a possible third round of games Xbox Game Pass in February, but in the meantime they are already 4 games confirmed arriving at March 2023 in the catalogue, which already allows a very partial first overview to be made.

February 2023 is still far from its conclusion and there could still be room for more news this month, after the second wave announced in recent days, but pending any news we can already report the games confirmed well in advance as regards the month of March 2023. So let’s see what it is about:

This is only a small part of the upcoming news, to which other games will be added through official communications. In this regard, another title that will probably be included in the Xbox Game Pass between March and April 2023 is Ghostwire: Tokyowhich should end its exclusive period with PS5 in this period, one year after the original release.

Based on what is already known, perhaps the most popular title among the four listed is probably Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which is a day one launch directly in the catalog and, being a sort of action souls-like by Team Ninja, is definitely one to watch. For the rest, we await further communications from Microsoft.