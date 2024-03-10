Xbox Game Pass It's always a nice surprise when it comes to upcoming games, but today's surprise is different than usual. Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered it will no longer be removed from the catalog as previously planned.

In fact, we remind you that Microsoft had confirmed via Xbox Wire that Ni no Kuni: Threat of the White Witch Remastered would be removed from Xbox Game Pass on March 15along with a couple other games (Hardspace: Shipbreaker and Shredders).

Now, however, the same article reports the change. “Editor's Note: This article has been updated to remove Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered from the list of upcoming titles. The game will no longer leave the Game Pass library on March 15.”