Xbox Game Pass It's always a nice surprise when it comes to upcoming games, but today's surprise is different than usual. Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered it will no longer be removed from the catalog as previously planned.
In fact, we remind you that Microsoft had confirmed via Xbox Wire that Ni no Kuni: Threat of the White Witch Remastered would be removed from Xbox Game Pass on March 15along with a couple other games (Hardspace: Shipbreaker and Shredders).
Now, however, the same article reports the change. “Editor's Note: This article has been updated to remove Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered from the list of upcoming titles. The game will no longer leave the Game Pass library on March 15.”
What happened with Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered and Game Pass?
At the moment it is not clear why which pushed Microsoft to change its mind. Considering the way the message is written, it does not seem that the original text was incorrect but that something changed after its publication.
Let's hope Microsoft and Bandai Namco (the publisher) found a new agreement and extended the “life” of the JRPG on Xbox Game Pass, or perhaps Xbox realized that many were disappointed by this removal and wanted to give a small gift to the fans.
It's difficult to say, but in any case the good news remains.
Finally, we remind you of the games for the first half of March on Xbox Game Pass.
