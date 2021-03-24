On September 21, 2020, the Redmond people signed a agreement to acquire ZeniMax Media, parent company of Bethesda Softworks. Now with this deal made a reality, 2,300 people who make up some of the industry’s most successful creative studios like Bethesda Game Studios., Id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios, are now part of the Xbox Game Studios team. Among these, Arkane would be one of the most interesting for having launched excellent games based on unique ideas such as Prey or Dishonored.
Although, this study is very excited about everything that the future will hold with Xbox, and in an interview via Press Start, Dinga Bakaba, director of Deathloop, stated that Xbox Game Pass lets Arkane stay creative and keep creating the kind of games they like to do. We are confident that Arkane will bring very attractive content to Microsoft’s successful subscription service.
This is how Phil Spencer proposed to Microsoft the purchase of Bethesda
Xbox Game Pass lets Arkane stay creative
Being part of the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem makes things a little different for us, because we can take a space on that service, and we will continue to make the kinds of games that we do and do them well. It is a service that will allow us to continue to be creative, have the audience and build that relationship over time. This is something really exciting.
Games like Prey or Dishonored 1 and 2 are now available on Xbox Game Pass, among many other Bethesda games. So all those who have not been able to enjoy the works of Arkane, now have no excuse to do so. Finally, we remind you that a new rumor has indicated that the Ubisoft games could be coming to Xbox Game Pass.
