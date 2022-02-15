We are now aware that theXbox Game Pass it is a formidable service from several points of view and in the past few hours the possible new free games have emerged that will be included in the service in February 2022.

Talking about the news is the now usual Nibel, always through his Twitter account, as he reported the classic article of the well-known leaker billbil-kun from Dealabs. The upcoming games, after the first release of the month, should be:

Warhammer 3 (February 17)

Roboquest

Madden NFL 22

Super Mega Baseball 3

Galactic Civilizations

Other than the first of the new Xbox Game Pass free games of February 2022, however, we do not have any dates yetalthough for sure we will soon receive official news in this regard.

We would like to clarify that what is reported however it is not in fact an official source, therefore it is to be taken with due precautions, albeit generally always correct in anticipating the news of the main videogame services. On balance, this month’s games don’t seem particularly exciting, there isn’t one production that stands out more than the others. However, within the Xbox Game Pass catalog, it is full of great productions so regardless of these additions you will still have a lot to play.

Unfortunately for now there is no news on when the Activision Blizzard games will arrive, but after the acquisition by Microsoft (we talk about it better in our dedicated news that you can find here), we are sure that sooner or later something will come out.

The information on the Xbox Game Pass February game story for today ends here, stay connected with us so as not to miss any news, we will update the article in question as soon as the Xbox division will finally be able to confirm the news regarding the month of February . Before leaving you, we take the opportunity to refer you to our monthly column in which we deepen all the main free games of videogame services, you can find it here.