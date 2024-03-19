Microsoft has revealed its next batch of Game Pass titles for March and into the start of April.

Notable additions to this wave include Diablo 4 (Console and PC), which arrives on 28th March, and The Quarry (Cloud and Console) which turns up tomorrow, 20th March.

Diablo 4's upcoming Game Pass debut is part of Microsoft's “promise to offer Activision Blizzard games” on the subscription service, following its acquisition of the Diablo and Call of Duty makers last year.

Meanwhile, day one Game Pass releases include Open Roads, which our Bertie took a look at earlier in the year.

“Clearly, a great deal of effort has gone into it. Open Roads is as much a game about interacting with objects as it is talking, and you'll be forever picking them up and turning them over in your hands,” he wrote in our Open Roads preview, although he was left feeling slightly underwhelmed by what he saw.

Here is the full list of titles coming to Game Pass with this wave.

Today, 19th March:

Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview – Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S)

MLB The Show 24 (Cloud and Console)

20th March:

The Quarry (Cloud and Console)

21st March:

Evil West (Cloud, Console, and PC)

26th March:

Terra Invicta (Game Preview – PC)

28th March:

Diablo 4 (Console and PC)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Open Roads (Cloud, Console, and PC)

1st April:

Ark: Survival Ascended (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S)

2nd April:

F1 23 (Cloud) EA Play

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console, and PC)



The next wave of Game Pass games for March. Image credit: Microsoft

As always, the arrival of these new games means that others will be leaving Game Pass. The following games will leave the service on 31st March:

Hot Wheels Unleashed (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Infinite Guitars (Cloud, Console, and PC)

MLB The Show 23 (Cloud and Console)

If you want to keep playing these titles after they leave Game Pass, you'll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

For everything else in Microsoft's subscription service, you can check out our handy Xbox Game Pass guide detailing the many titles available. Need to renew your subscription? Here are the best Xbox Game Pass deals we've spotted.