Microsoft has announced upcoming games for subscribers to Xbox Game Pass PCs and consoles a the end of February it’s at early March 2023. These are four games, including the highly anticipated Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty by Team Ninja. As you can see, the residual releases for February are concentrated on the last day of the month, while the other two residual titles are concentrated on the first day of the following day. We see:

Game Pass games from late February and early March 2023

Merge & Blade (Cloud, Console & PC) – February 28, 2023

Soul Hackers 2 (Cloud, Console & PC) – February 28, 2023

F1 22 (Console & PC) – 2nd March 2023

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Console and PC) – March 3, 2023

Microsoft also took the opportunity to remind you that Atomic Heart is available today on Xbox Game Pass PC and console and is also playable in cloud.

These are certainly great additions to the service. In particular, the presence of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which we recall will be available from launch, is particularly interesting, both for the pedigree of the development studio (we owe Team Ninja Ninja Gaiden and the more recent Nioh), and because it is a game that might be of great interest to the Japanese audience. The presence of Soul Hackers 2, a recently released Japanese role-playing game by Atlus and Sega (released at the end of August 2022) is also in the same line.

F1 22 will certainly please fans of racing games, while Merge & Blade could prove to be a small surprise, despite not enjoying a particular reputation on PC.