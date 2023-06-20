Xbox Game Pass updates to June 2023 with i games of the second half of the month, which include in this case the arcade racer Need for Speed ​​Unbound, the narrative adventure The Bookwalker and the action adventure FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch. Here is the complete list:

Need for Speed ​​Unbound (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S – EA Play) – June 22nd

The Bookwalker (Console & PC) – June 22nd

Bramble: The Mountain King (Cloud, Console & PC) – June 27th

FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch (Cloud, PC & Xbox Series X|S) – June 27

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Console & PC) – June 29

Arcade Paradise (Console and PC) – July 3rd

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Console & PC) – July 5th

Just updated with Volume 3, Need for Speed ​​Unbound is the latest episode of the famous driving game series produced by Electronic Arts, characterized by an anime style in cel shading for the characters and frequent references to the world of street art.

The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales is instead a narrative adventure in which we will find ourselves playing the role of Etienne Quist, a writer as well as a thief with the ability to enter books and travel between reality and fiction, taking possession of legendary objects that help him to go back to writing.

Bramble: The Mountain King is also an adventure, inspired in this case by the world of Nordic fairy tales, and tells the exploits of a character determined to explore the insidious land of Bramble in order to save his sister, amidst evocative landscapes and potentially lethal encounters.

FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch, making its debut on Xbox Series X|S, is presented as an action adventure set in a world inhabited by anthropomorphic animals, devastated by a lethal Robotic Legion: only a warrior rabbit, Rayton, seems to have the possibility to defeat the invaders and restore peace.

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, Arcade Paradise And Sword and Fairy: Together Foreverfinally, they are three rather different adventures, which include simulation mechanics, retro arcade contaminations and references to ancient mythology.