Microsoft has new titles announced coming up these days Xbox and PC Game Pass, at the turn of the end of January and the beginning of February. In addition to the already announced Hi-FI RUSH, available now, another unexpected Japanese title will join the Xbox family title catalog. It’s about the fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle Rtaken from the famous manga by Hirohiko Arakiwhich we have already told you about in our review.

The title will be available from the next January 31st on console and PC, also playable in the Cloud. Unfortunately, another title will pay the price on the same day, Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Masteriteration of the rhythm game exclusive to the Microsoft platform.

Source: Microsoft Street Gematsu