As we have seen, Microsoft has skipped the traditional second round of new games in the catalog Xbox Game Pass for the last half of December, postponing everything to January 2023month for which I am already 6 games confirmedalthough there is still no official and complete announcement about the additions.

So let’s see what games have already been confirmed for January 2023 on the Xbox Game Pass, the platforms and the corresponding release dates:

January 19: Persona 3 Portable – Console, PC, Cloud

January 19: Persona 4 Golden – PC Console, Cloud

January 20: Monster Hunter Rise – Console, PC, Cloud

January 31: Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition – Console, Cloud

January 31: Inkulinati – Consul

January TBD: Roboquest – Console

The particular thing is that all the already known games seem to belong to what should be the second batch of titles expected in January 2023, considering that they are all due out in the second half of the month apart from Roboquest, which does not yet have a precise date announced .

This means that the first wave of titles of January, the one that should be made available during the first two weeks of the month is completely unknown at the moment.

We recall that theannouncement of the first games to come in January 2023 in the Xbox Game Pass catalog it should arrive on Tuesday 3 January 2023, although at this point, after skipping the announcement on the second half of December 2022, it is difficult to make absolutely precise predictions on Microsoft’s programs in this regard.