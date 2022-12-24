Jim RyanCEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, hinted that Sony does not view Xbox Game Pass as competition. PS5 outsells Microsoft’s service for Ryan. The whole thing was reported by Tom Henderson via Insider-Gaming.

A Insider-Gaming sourcewho wishes to remain anonymous because she can’t speak publicly about the information she knows, said Jim Ryan conducted an employee Q&A earlier this month, where he talked about competition in the marketplace.

In response to one question about Xbox Game PassJim Ryan was quoted as saying that “When we look at Game Pass, it seems like the Game Pass numbers are getting lower and lower. When we look at Game Pass, in two years we’ve sold more PS5s than we’ve garnered subscribers, and have been doing so for 6-7 years.” “.

As reported by Ryan“we’re just below 50 million subscribers [ndr, si parla di PS Plus in questo caso] and they’re in the low 20s, but there’s still a lot of work to do to grow that number.”

Obviously it is a report and we have no way of verifying Insider-Gaming’s sources as they have remained anonymous. We can only report what is indicated and remember that it should be considered only a rumor.