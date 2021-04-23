Xbox Game Pass is one of the strongest bets of Microsoft for the current generation of consoles, and little by little it is nurturing its catalog of games with new titles.

Subscribers to this service can access a large library for a monthly fee, and the strategy appears to be paying off.

According to a recent report, the number of users would be above 20 million, and they would continue to grow at an accelerated rate.

Jez corden, who collaborates in Windows Central, wrote recently about a comparison of Xbox Game Pass with services of streaming What Netflix, revealing some figures.

At the beginning of 2021 the total of subscribers reached 18 million, but things have changed a lot in recent months.

Through your account Twitter, Corden updated his information and assured that until April 20 of this year Xbox Game Pass it had already exceeded 23 million users.

It should be noted that there is no information from Microsoft that allows to corroborate this data, but if true it would indicate a brutal growth in a short time.

Just to give you an idea Xbox Game Pass had 15 million subscribers in 2020.

This means that, of the 23 million, five arrived in a period of four months, giving one of the broadest growths for the service.

There are three plans: one for console, one for PC, and one for both.

As you can see, accessing this service is relatively cheap taking into account the number of games it offers, and subscription prices range from $ 149 pesos per month to $ 229 for the plan. Ultimate.

We will see how this service does in the coming months, but everything seems to indicate that it will continue to grow.

