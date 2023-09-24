Spencer also said that Xbox Game Pass is doing very well following the release of Starfield, and that, with Forza Motorsport looming on the horizon, Microsoft has finally achieved its goal of regularly releasing great games on the subscription service.

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, attended Tokyo Game Show 2023 in person to meet fans and press. Following the event, Japanese site Game Watch published a new interview with the executive who, when asked about the likelihood of another Xbox Game Pass price increase in the future, responded that it’s inevitable.

Phil Spencer’s exact words on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass includes many games and adds new ones every month

Specifically, Spencer said: “First and foremost, we always want to give the user the ability to choose how to build their library. subscribe to Game Pass and play, or purchase the game. Currently, millions of users have subscribed to Xbox Game Pass and many of them are satisfied with its use. Although the main premise is to provide more value, it is inevitable that the price will increase in the future. We recently increased prices once, but the decision was made after careful consideration. We believe it is important to provide services that are recognized as having sufficient value even in the event of price increases.”

Recall that in June 2023 Microsoft announced its first price increase for Xbox Game Pass and it seems that it will not be the last, as is typical for subscription services.