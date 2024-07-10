Microsoft announced that Xbox Game Pass will have a new price increase at its different levels very soon. They also announced that their most basic plan will no longer include the addition of games from the day of its launch. Only Ultimate and PC Game Pass will continue to have this option.

Xbox Game Pass for consoles, its current basic tier, will be disappearing for new users. Those who already have it active will have the option to remain that way or change to other levels in the future. This tier will retain day-one releases and access to the entire catalog of games, as well as cloud gaming capabilities.

The new Game Pass Standard is coming in September. This tier will give players access to the entire catalog of games but without any day one releases. It is not known how long some new releases will take to be enjoyed. Cloud gaming is also not included.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass tiers remain the same with the same features but also increase in price. If you are one of those who have periodic renewal, these price changes will apply to you starting September 12. All new subscribers will be required to pay the new prices starting July 10.

What are the new Xbox Game Pass prices?

With this new price adjustment for Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft launched a special site where they show the increase according to the currency of the countries. In Mexico, the Ultimate level goes from $249 pesos per month to $299 pesos per month. The annual Core subscription remains at the same price of $1,159 pesos.

For its part, PC Game Pass goes from costing $149 per month to $179 pesos per month. The new Game Pass Standard level does not yet have a price in Mexican pesos, but in dollars it will cost $14.99. Perhaps it will arrive in Mexico with a price between 260 and 280 Mexican pesos. What do you think of these new prices?

