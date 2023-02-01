According to a recent article by market analyst firm DFC Intelligence, the economic model of Xbox Game Pass of Microsoft would not sustainable in the long run, while that of Nintendo Switch Online Yup.

The article talks in general about the subscription services of Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo and is based on the analysis of the recent financial results of the companies. The Game Pass saw a growth in users in Q2 of the 2023 fiscal year, but the number of subscribers alone does not allow for a definite picture of its performance. The problem, according to DFC, is that Microsoft is having to give away too many content to generate revenue. On the contrary, even if Nintendo Switch Online is not comparable to the Game Pass for content, it seems to have found the right formula for consumers.

DFC: “The problem with Game Pass is that its business model doesn’t seem to work. Comparing the amount of subscribers is not correct because the various services have price differences significant. However, what clearly emerges is how Nintendo’s subscription service manages to be a great boost to the overall business of selling hardware and software. In contrast, the Game Pass wants to be autonomous, where the sale of Xbox hardware is not important.

When you do the math, Game Pass produces about three times the current revenues of Nintendo Switch Online and is likely approaching that of PlayStation Plus due to the higher price. However, Microsoft gives away a lot of content to generate these revenues and the business model does not appear to be sustainable in the long run.”