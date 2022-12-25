After the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, PlayStation does not stop arguing over and over again about the problems that such a merger could bring to the entertainment and video game industry. We could even say that they are very afraid of Xbox services.

The thing here is that, according to an Insider Gaming source, PlayStation shows a very positive and confident side that feels unusual after so many months.

The available information says that Jim Ryan, the boss of Sony’s video game division, declared in a question and answer session with employees at the beginning of December 2022 that they talked about the competition.

Jim Ryan said that apparently Game Pass is going down and that if you consider it, they have sold more PS5 in two years than Microsoft has amassed subscribers for 6 or 7 years.

Then comes a fact that is not very clear, Jim Ryan says that they have (more or less) 50 million subscribers and that Microsoft is under 20 million. To this he adds that they still have to work to improve this figure.

Right now, PlayStation Plus has 45.4 million subscribers, while Xbox Game Pass is around 20 million. That’s probably what you mean, Jim Ryan.

At this rate, it is very likely that the Activision Blizzard purchase will take place and that at some point we will have Call of Duty on Game Pass. The issue here is that the trade regulatory organizations in Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States will have to make adjustments to this movement for it to take place.

What do you think about this whole topic?