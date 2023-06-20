Xbox Game Pass stands as a investment fund through which fund new games and not only that: Phil Spencer said it during his recent interview with Jeff Grubb, against the background of the Summer Game Fest.

“I think of Game Pass as an investment fund,” Spencer said. “Through subscriptions we are creating as much revenue as we can reinvest in the market and create a safety net for our teams so they don’t have to wonder ‘Will this project sell or not?’.”

Convinced that Starfield will help the growth of PC and Xbox Game Pass, Phil Spencer said the meaning of the Game Pass does not lie in the number of copies sold: “when a game enters the catalog, here’s your payout.”

“Frankly, I like it when these games are released on other platforms as not all development teams can do that. That way they can use the Game Pass community as a springboard to sell more copies on Steam or PlayStation.”

“There are benefits to being part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog, it’s part of their marketing,” explained the CEO of Microsoft Gaming.

“I can talk about this platform as a way for teams to try to innovate, stepping out of their comfort zone, precisely because they can count on guaranteed revenue. They often tell us that without the Game Pass they would not have been able to experience certain things.”