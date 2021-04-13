Alexa It has become a fundamental part of Amazon products and has emerged as the great voice assistant of the moment. And if it has succeeded, it is because of things like the ones we are dealing with today. And it is that now it has been known that Xbox Game Pass integrates with Alexa, allowing you to download games with voice commands and many other things. So has explained Tom Warren in The Verge, where it is specified that no additional process is necessary, just have Alexa linked with your Xbox device. With that done, you just have to say “Alexa, download [juego] Xbox Game Pass ”.

Automatically the wizard will download the named game on your linked Xbox device. However, the aforementioned source ensures that Alexa is capable of doing many other things in its collaboration with Xbox Game Pass. For example, you can also ask for what’s new at service, what is the most popular of the moment and even which games are leaving Xbox Game Pass in the future. All the necessary information for subscribers to the Microsoft service, as well as to know first-hand what we are interested in downloading or if we should be in a hurry to do so, in case the game in question is going to disappear soon.

All Xbox Game Pass games on Xbox

Microsoft thus becomes the first partner related to the world of videogames in partnering with Alexa, which deepens a reciprocal collaboration. And it is that just a few weeks ago it was Alexa the one that came to Xbox through an application that allows us to display emails, the weather and many other content. In a world as connected as the one we live in, collaborations like the one that has become official today are nothing more than comforts for the user.