Phil Spencer stated that Xbox Game Pass is generating profits for Microsoft and currently represents the 10 – 15% of revenues of the gaming division. However, it seems that the number of new subscribers on consoles is slowing down, while on the contrary on PC they are increasing considerably.

“I believe the Game Pass will remain between 10 and 15% of our overall revenues, and is generating profits,” Spencer said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Spencer later explained that the number of subscribers for PC Game Pass is increasing dramatically, while they are slowing down new subscriptions on consoles. In his opinion, the reason is that by now most of the owners of an Xbox console interested in the service are already subscribers and therefore it is difficult for Microsoft to maintain the positive trend of recent years.

“We’re seeing incredible growth on PC … I’ve seen growth slow on consoles, mainly because at some point you’ve reached everyone who wants to subscribe on consoles.”

According to official data shared in January, Game Pass has reached 25 million subscribers between PC and console, 7 million more than in 2021.

In the same interview Phil Spencer suggested the arrival of a possible increase in the prices of Xbox Series X | S, Game Pass and / or the games sold on the Green Cross consoles.

Just a few hours ago, Microsoft shared data for the current year’s fiscal quarter, where it posted record numbers for the Xbox division.