PICPAY is the official Xbox live gift card reseller in Brazil and therefore also features official company advertisements on its screens. Clearly this could be a mistake, but the timing is very, very suspicious indeed.

As reported by the ever-vigilant Idle Sloth, the payments app PICPAY posted and removed in record time a advertising banner which mentions the availability of Diablo 4 on Xbox Game Pass perhaps anticipating a big announcement from Microsoft that could arrive in a few hours.

Is this a mistake or is this cat hatching there?

As explained in the talk that we published a few hours ago, this evening the court verdict on the temporary injunction requested by the FTC to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard could arrive.

If it is rejected, it is highly probable that Microsoft will announce the completion of the maneuver and at the same time also the arrival of the first Activision Blizzard games on PC and Xbox Game Passwhich could also include Diablo 4, one of the most successful games of 2023.

If this were the case, it would really be a coup for all subscribers to the service, but we reiterate that at the moment there is really nothing official, so take everything with a grain of salt while waiting to find out the outcome of the legal dispute between Microsoft and the ftc extension.