As was announced some time ago, starting today Xbox Game Pass it is also available for Meta Quest devices, i.e. headsets Meta Quest 2, 3 and Prowith the recent software update for the devices in question which enables access to the Microsoft subscription service.

Based on what was reported in the press release on Xbox Wire, apparently it is necessary to have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, therefore it does not concern the standard PC Game Pass, but with the higher subscription, a supported controller and an adequate internet connection it is possible access the catalog of Game Pass Ultimate via cloud.

This is an extension of the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, which can now be used directly from Meta viewers, still in its Beta version, to try all the games in the catalog.