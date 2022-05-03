Also this month Xbox announced the new games that will arrive within Xbox Game Pass, but like every time in May, several titles will be released. If you want, you can take advantage of a 20% discount for the purchase of one of the games that will leave the catalog.

On the plus side, players will be able to get Trek to Yomi, NBA 2K22 and Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising in a few days (at this link you can see which titles are already available and coming in the next few days). But let’s get to the bad news. The games that will leave the service will be:

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition – Cloud and console: May 10

Enter The Gungeon – Cloud, console, and PC: May 15th

Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster – Console and PC: May 15th

Remnant: From the Ashes – Cloud, console, and PC: May 15th

Steep – Cloud and consoles: May 15th

The Catch: Carp and Coarse – Cloud, console, and PC: May 15th

The Wild at Heart – Cloud, console, and PC: May 15th

Recall that in the second half of May other titles will arrive on day one, including Sniper Elite 5.

