According to several reports, Xbox Game Pass is reportedly set to receive its first Call of Duty before the end of July 2024.

The first Call of Duty in question coming to Xbox Game Pass would be Modern Warfare III which came out in 2023 and was developed by the Sledgehammer Games team.

This installment continued the reboot of the series that Activision presented with the relaunch of Modern Warfare with a new story and which extended until this third one where Vladimir Makarov’s arc came to an end.

Since they just raised the prices for the subscription service Xbox Game Passit is expected that the announcement of the eventual arrival of this CoD will be made starting today, July 11. Of course, the game would be released after the first half of the seventh month of 2024, not before.

If so, what many fans have been asking for since then would finally be fulfilled. Microsoft bought from Activision Blizzardespecially in the aspect that a significant portion of the gaming community believes that they should just be able to put games on a subscription service like that.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 would be the next CoD to arrive on Xbox Game Pass

Assuming that Modern Warfare III It will be the first and they will not add other games in the series to the service, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 It would be the next CoD game to hit the Game Pass service in the coming months.

We say this because Microsoft already confirmed this when the game was announced. Now, let’s not lose sight of the fact that the Game Pass Standard subscription will not receive the game, since this option does not have the feature of receiving exclusive day 1 titles, but they will eventually be added.

The only ones who will be able to enjoy Black Ops 6 at launch will be those with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

What do you think about CoD coming to Game Pass soon? Will you be willing to pay for the subscription? Follow the discussion through our Discord and don’t miss this and other news in Google news.

