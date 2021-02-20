On the occasion of the launch of Werewolf: The Apocalypse- Earthblood, we had the pleasure of interviewing Cyanide studio, from the hand of Nacon Spain. The French team has become, over the years, a studio that has managed to offer cult jewels such as the Styx saga or Call of Cthulhu. Werewolf: The Apocalypse- Earthblood is the latest title to come from you, after being acquired by French distributor Nacon. And the truth is that Cyanide Studio would love for the game to come to Microsoft’s service because, in their opinion, Xbox Game Pass is a great service that offers enormous visibility to games. We leave you the entire interview for you to enjoy:

“Xbox Game Pass is a great service for gamers.” This is what Cyanide Studio has told us:

1- Where did the idea of ​​developing Werewolf: The Apocalypse come from?

It was born from the exciting news of being part of the World of Darkness universe with an original video game based on the mythical role-playing game Werewolf: The Apocalypse. There is a nostalgic search for several years in the industry that this type of title is the order of the day due to its narrative component and its unique gameplay. The idea of ​​translating part of the original role-playing game into a video game is from the beginning an excellent opportunity for Cyanide to play one of the genres that excites him most: fantasy. With Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood we see the result of this idea of ​​bringing the original role closer to console and PC players, inviting the original players to step into the shoes of Cahal with the video game so that both worlds can coexist and feed back on each other. with each other, creating a World of Darkness universe now in the digital video game industry.

2- What can you tell us about the game for those who still don’t know it?

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is a beat ’em up RPG, which means that the title offers us an impressive narrative in which we take on the role of Cahal with his three forms: Hominid (human), Lupus (wolf) and Crinos ( werewolf) through various locations on Gaia as we battled the numerous forces of Endron and the Wyrm.

This lies in some mechanics of dialogue options, a high exploration of the different regions that we visit and some combat or stealth techniques according to the situation or our style of play. We can choose to destroy everything in our path being the Crinos and testing all of Cahal’s power or to be elusive and avoid confrontations while we sneak through vents being the Lupus or disabling the security of the Endron facilities, stealthily taking down each enemy melee or crossbow without attracting attention or going unnoticed among people like Hominid.

Undoubtedly, the options that Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood presents us are diverse and varied, being able to take several paths and deciding our style of play at all times, whether in a conversation, in a frantic combat or while we infiltrate enemy territory without being discovered.

The player is free to explore any possible aspect, whether in main or secondary missions, and to travel the wide map of each region we visit. As a key point, it should be noted how satisfying it is to fight in the skin of the Crinos, especially when we unleash the frenzy and use the skills that we can acquire through spiritual points. Destroy everything in your path!

3- How has the game developed given the current circumstances?

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic affected everyone equally given the unexpectedness of the situation and all that it has entailed for the entire international population. Many procedures had to be changed, ways of doing things outside the usual office in which the teams of companies and studios are used to working and adjusting to a completely different routine from the day to day before this international crisis. It was a moment of uncertainty, but progress continued to achieve the game that was always had in mind and that we hope you will enjoy very much. It has been a challenge, but it has been achieved and that causes more happiness in all the people behind the project, both in development and communication.

4- Would you like the game to come to Xbox Game Pass? What do you think of the service?

It would be very interesting to see Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood on Xbox Game Pass to reach more players using the Xbox service. It is a great and very complete service that has given visibility to all kinds of titles, either since its launch or some time later. After all, the more people who put themselves in Cahal’s shoes, the better! It sure would be a great point to expand the gaming possibilities for all Xbox console players.

5- Do you have a new project in hand? Can you tell us something about him?

Cyanide has her sights set on the future with Blood Bowl 3, which will be released in 2021. In this title, the seriousness that characterizes Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is broken to give way to a multitude of laughter and blows with the adaptation of the board game from Games Workshop. Frenzied gameplay awaits us as we become the best players in the game. Although we cannot advance much more, madness is assured and it will be a game that will give a lot of itself, especially in company.

Regarding World of Darkness we will have a new title based on the role-playing games of the universe. This time the vampires will be the protagonists of this new story, and they will soon arrive with Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong from the hand of Big Bad Wolf Studio and Nacon.