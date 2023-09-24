For some time now, as we reported about three months ago, the price of Xbox Game Pass has increased, generating discontent among users. On the occasion of the Tokyo Game Show, as Insider Gaming also reports, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer was questioned in this regard.

What were the reasons that pushed Microsoft to raise the price of its highly appreciated subscription which allows access to a large quantity of titles (even day-one, such as Starfield)? Spencer explains it to us like this:

Although our main aim is always to offer a quality product at the right price, it is inevitable that the latter will increase now and in the future. The recent increase in our rates was the result of a careful series of considerations, but we believe it is vitally important to justify the increased price with quality.

A choice certainly due to post-covid inflation but, as Phil Spencer seems to suggest, also to a effective increase in quality of the games available on the subscription from day-one: among these, for example, the aforementioned Starfield or the long-awaited Lies of P.

To have a quality product you have to pay a price… for quality. Spencer’s reasoning is very clear and it seems that even the community, despite the disagreements around the price increase, does not contest this decision.