Sooner or later It was bound to happen that the price of Xbox Game Pass would increase especially in a phase in which the number of subscribers seems stagnant. Naturally Price increases always cause a certain sensation because they directly hit the wallets of people, who are not very interested in macroeconomic discussions or market trends, but would always like to have the best convenience, spending as little as possible. It must be said that it remains a bargain, given the offer. It simply needed a balance to continue to exist, despite this being the second increase it has undergone in recent years.

Physiological increase

On the other hand, which subscription service hasn’t seen a price increase in recent years? Some more, some less, they have all adjusted their access bands upwards and have remodeled the offer so as not to make it uneconomical. Some names? PlayStation Plus, Disney+, Netflix and many others.

An operator from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

From this point of view, what Phil Spencer said at the CMA while Microsoft was acquiring Activision Blizzard is of little importance, because now there is the possibility of appealing to the need to make the numbers add up. After all Is there anyone who still believes the words of multinationals? As has been said many times, executives at companies like Microsoft say what they need to say in the moment, not what they think is right or true.

Interesting fact that Much of the Xbox Game Pass pricing overhaul revolves around the day one launch of games on the service: will still be there, as long as you pay the Ultimate tier for €17.99 (previously it was €14.99). Those who pay €14.99 for the new tier, called Xbox Game Pass Standard, will have access to the entire catalog, except for the games at launch, which will arrive later. Essentially, games are taken away from those who do not pay more. That is, they are taken away for the period in which their marketing will be most concentrated, making them more attractive.

On PC, however, things will remain more or less the same as now.only that you will have to pay €11.99 instead of €9.99. Many see these moves as a sign of the arrival of Call of Duty. Probably. We imagine that Microsoft wants to shake things up and wants to get as much as possible from an investment like the one made on COD.

The timing of the announcement is also interesting, about a month after the Xbox Showcase. Nothing strange: what everyone internally knew was it would have been received as bad news It was kept away from the platform’s showcase event, which was thus not affected by the inevitable reactions of the players.

In short, there is little or nothing that is truly shocking, apart from certain immoderate reactions to something that we knew would happen sooner or later. It’s a shame, but it’s inevitable.