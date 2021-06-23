Xbox Game Pass it is already a very impressive service for players, but it continues to be more and more so over time. In addition to the number of games coming in the next six months at launch, as revealed by Xbox during the event E3 2021, Microsoft adds new titles every month. Now, the games coming in the subscription during this second half of June have been revealed.

Highlights include indie gems like Limbo and Gang Beasts, as well as great games like Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered. There are nine new games in total, which is a big improvement over the much smaller list of games from the first half of June. Obviously, as always, there will also be other games that will leave the subscription service instead. Here is the list.

Worms Rumble (Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and Cloud) – June 23rd

Iron harvest (PC) – June 24th

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC) – June 24

Prodeus (PC) – June 24th

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts (Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and Cloud) – July 1

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC and Cloud) – July 1

Gang Beasts (Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC and Cloud) – July 1st

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC and Cloud) – July 1st

Limbo (Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC and Cloud) – July 1st

The games that will leave the service on June 30 will be:

Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Cloud, Console and PC)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Cloud, Console and PC)

Mistover (PC)

Monster Hunter World (Cloud and Console)

Out of the Park Baseball 21 (PC)

Outer Wilds (Cloud and Console)

Soulcalibur VI (Console)

The Messenger (Cloud, Console and PC)

Source: Xbox